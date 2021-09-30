F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Gap Up to $13.86

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $14.50. F45 Training shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 387 shares trading hands.

FXLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

