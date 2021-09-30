ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $20.74

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.74, but opened at $22.58. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 659,916 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.