Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $14.95. Tenneco shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 5,433 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

