Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $14.95. Tenneco shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 5,433 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.55.
In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
