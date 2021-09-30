MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $410.44

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $410.44 and last traded at $411.27, with a volume of 236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $417.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 82.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

