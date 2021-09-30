Analyzing SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) & Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SkyWater Technology and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.03%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Allegro MicroSystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 7.52 -$20.62 million N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 12.39 $17.95 million $0.24 132.46

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems 6.74% 10.10% 8.05%

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats SkyWater Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

