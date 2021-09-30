Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.88

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 51705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Gold Fields by 49.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,543 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,648 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Gold Fields by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,883,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after purchasing an additional 840,737 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Gold Fields by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,963,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

