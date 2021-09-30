Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

