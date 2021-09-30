Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $362.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

