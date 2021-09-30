Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FEMY. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.45 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Femasys will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

