Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

GTX stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.23. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $8.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $2,510,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $6,187,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $28,673,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $5,461,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

