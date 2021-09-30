Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Head to Head Survey

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Unrivaled Brands and Power Solutions International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Power Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Power Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Power Solutions International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Solutions International has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Power Solutions International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.62 -$30.12 million N/A N/A Power Solutions International $417.64 million 0.23 -$22.98 million N/A N/A

Power Solutions International has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Power Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -57.06% -13.14% -7.29% Power Solutions International -8.87% -706.96% -5.34%

Summary

Power Solutions International beats Unrivaled Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The company was founded by Gary S. Winemaster, Kenneth J. Winemaster and William Winemaster in February 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.

