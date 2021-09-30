World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

NYSE:INT opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 94.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 820,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 480,026 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 90.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 566,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 269,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 524.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

