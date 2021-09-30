Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the highest is $2.42 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Ryder System stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.