$186.04 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post sales of $186.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.60 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $193.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $771.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.87 million to $775.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $834.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $848.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STMP. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com stock opened at $329.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.80 and a 200 day moving average of $249.93.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,337 shares of company stock valued at $60,853,404. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,828,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 908,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,030,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 24.1% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 742,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after buying an additional 144,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,065,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 47.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.