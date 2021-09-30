Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $966.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $966.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $961.10 million to $983.60 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $570.25 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $648.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.96.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

