Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maverix Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

MMX opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

