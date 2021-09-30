Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to “Buy”

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCPC. Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Balchem has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $151.12.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 106,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Balchem by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Balchem by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Balchem by 14.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after buying an additional 104,794 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.