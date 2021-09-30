Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Shares of ELP stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.