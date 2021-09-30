Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to Hold

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

