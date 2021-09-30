Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CVLT. Summit Insights lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.75, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

