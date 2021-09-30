Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OM has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.75.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,034.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Outset Medical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Outset Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

