Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.27. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

