Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at New Street Research

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $162.38. New Street Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

AMAT stock opened at $128.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $8,792,115. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

