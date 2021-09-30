Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) PT Raised to $24.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Identiv has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.51 million, a PE ratio of -464.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,110 shares of company stock worth $1,145,424 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $11,437,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

