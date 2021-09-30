$4.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report $4.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.61 billion and the highest is $4.74 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $18.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

GPC opened at $124.16 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $124.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 768,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 51,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

