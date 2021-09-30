Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Strong Sell

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Pacific, which is likely to acquire Kansas City Southern next year, is suffering due to the escalation in operating expenses (up 8.2% in first-half 2021). With fuel costs increasing as oil prices move north, operating expenses are likely to be high in third-quarter 2021 too. This is likely to hurt the bottom line. Elevated capital expenses are likely to play spoilsport as well. Canadian Pacific's lackluster liquidity position is an added concern. The fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-quarter and the current-year has been revised downward over the past 30 days reflects the negative sentiment surrounding the stock. However, the company's performance with respect to grain movement.is commendable. Improvement in freight revenues owing to the gradual recovery in freight-market conditions is an added positive.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

CP opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after acquiring an additional 634,295 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 105,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 283,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

