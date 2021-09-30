The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $203.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.
Shares of DIS stock opened at $172.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $313.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.08, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
