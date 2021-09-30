The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $203.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $172.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $313.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.08, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.