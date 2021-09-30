Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $46,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

