AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

AUDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 3,235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AudioCodes by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

