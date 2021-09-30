Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of ARI opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 161,166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.