Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) to Hold

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $122.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial’s continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to its overall earnings. Price increases and a higher level of insured exposures are positives. The company is focused on earning new business through appointing new agencies and believes agent-focused business model will drive long-term premium growth. Cincinnati Financial boasts solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders. Favorable reserve release should drive growth. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Shares of Cincinnati Financial have outperformed the industry in year-to-date period. However, exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile. High cost can also put strain on margin expansion.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

CINF opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.06. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 593,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,234,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 187,059 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

