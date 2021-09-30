Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $779.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,855.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $97,835.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $170,027.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,941 shares of company stock worth $1,452,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.