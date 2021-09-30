Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Hold

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Micro Devices is riding on robust performance from the Computing and Graphics, and Enterprise Embedded and Semi-Custom segments. It is benefiting from strong sales of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, owing to increasing proliferation of AI and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud gaming and supercomputing domain. Moreover, growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD raised its 2021 guidance for revenues and gross margin on the back of strong growth across all businesses. Further, the Xilinx acquisition is likely to boost AMD’s data center business. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing investments on product development amid stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is a concern.”

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.52.

Shares of AMD opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,833,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $360,100,000 after buying an additional 56,973 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

