Jefferies Financial Group’s (JEF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

JEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $37.71 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

