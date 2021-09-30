$3.30 Million in Sales Expected for Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) will announce sales of $3.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Icosavax’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Icosavax will report full year sales of $7.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Icosavax.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Icosavax has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

