Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $267.00 Price Target at Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

NYSE MSI opened at $235.66 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $246.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

