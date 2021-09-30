Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $267.00 Price Target at Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.
NYSE MSI opened at $235.66 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $246.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.98.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
