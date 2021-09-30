ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,452,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 94,452 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.