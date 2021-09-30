Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce sales of $227.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.10 million and the highest is $231.40 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $175.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

OXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -92.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.