Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Philips benefits from strong demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, radiology informatics, computed tomography, X-ray and portable ultrasound systems as reflected by second quarter results. Strong comparable order intake in Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health businesses are positive. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services bode well for Philips. Moreover, a widening product portfolio and an expanding partner base aids recurring revenue growth. However, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Recall of some Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and mechanical ventilator devices in the United States is expected to hurt Sleep & Respiratory Care’s top line in 2021.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHG. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

