Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 370.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,314 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

