Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to Hold

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

MIXT opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $295.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.83.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. Research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,786 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

