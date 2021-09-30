Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $442.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Geron by 741.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Geron by 268.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Geron by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

