Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Home Point Capital Inc. is involved in homebuying and home ownership experience. The company’s primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a mortgage originator and servicer. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership. Home Point Capital Inc. is based in ANN ARBOR, Mich. “

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $4.01 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $559.36 million and a P/E ratio of 0.83.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. Analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 3.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,895 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Point Capital (HMPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.