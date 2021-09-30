Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

IPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 2.18.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

