Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. Equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,230,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $6,620,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,914,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

