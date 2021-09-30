Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.66

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 9769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
