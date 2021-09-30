Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.66

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 9769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sasol by 62.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 151.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 58,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sasol by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

