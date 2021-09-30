Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $347.56

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 347.56 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 357.60 ($4.67), with a volume of 518357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.40 ($4.71).

Separately, Numis Securities cut shares of Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 379.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)

