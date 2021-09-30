Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.46

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.46 and traded as low as C$70.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$71.08, with a volume of 158,718 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$70.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

