Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,088.77

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,088.77 ($27.29) and traded as low as GBX 1,784 ($23.31). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,790 ($23.39), with a volume of 279,769 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,088.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,943.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.