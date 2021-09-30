Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.97

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.97 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 1425219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

